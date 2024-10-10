Girl Power: Young ladies find success in and out of show ring

Screenshot

Two young Montana Hereford breeders and showmen, Lexie Wichman and Megan Otis, are reminders that there are still young people out there with a heart for stewardship and service.

Lexie Wichman of Moore, Montana is the oldest of three children. She is a fourth-generation horned Hereford breeder that exudes passion for the Hereford breed and the western way of life. At just 16years old, Lexie is a jack of all trades. As a junior in high school, she is active in the Business Professionals Association (BPA) as a state officer, Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA), FFA, 4-H, volleyball, and wrestling. She loves her extracurriculars, but they can’t compete with her love for her cattle. Spoken like a true cattleman, Lexie says, “My favorite time of the day is getting to go home after practice and go spend time with my cows.”

Lexie and her Merit Heifer, Reno 2024 CENTRAL MONTANA FAIR 4-H/FFA LIVESTOCK SHOW

Lexie and a few of her cows Lexie2

Lexie showing her Hereford gilt at the county fair 2024 CENTRAL MONTANA FAIR 4-H/FFA LIVESTOCK SHOW

Lexie showing one of her heifers at the Central Montana Winter Fair Montana Winter Fair 2024

Growing up on the ranch, Lexie has been involved with the day-to-day operations of raising cattle from a young age. As a young girl, Lexie’s dad encouraged her to put on her boots and follow in his cattle-showing footsteps. She began by showing a heifer off the ranch at her local county fair and hasn’t looked back. Eight years later, she continues building her herd and now has 28 registered Herefords of her own.

With plans to become a veterinarian after high school, she is grateful that showing has given her a platform when it comes to animal husbandry. Lexie feels strongly that all children should have an animal to take care of, as she has seen firsthand how it teaches life lessons that are nearly unmatched by any other endeavor. Lexie is savvy and finds ways to be an advocate for agriculture to those outside of the industry.

Last year through FCCLA, Lexie started a beef-to-school program in which she donated one of her own heifers to her school to supply fresh beef for the students’ lunches. With the help of her superintendent, Lexie has built a donation program for local ranchers to continue donating beef to the school. This project earned her a first-place finish at nationals last year, opening doors for her to continue educating others about animal husbandry and where one’s food comes from, both within her school and beyond, including appearances on the Montana Ag Network.

Not one to shy away from hard work and sacrifice, Lexie will graduate high school with an associate degree from a local college and plans to attend Montana State University for veterinary medicine followed by Washington State for vet school. After college, she hopes to come back home to Moore and continue building her herd and raising a family there.

Last fall was Lexie’s first year showing at the NILE, and she is adamant that there’s nothing quite like it. To her, seeing like-minded people in the same place is refreshing. The rarity of this kind of camaraderie among competitors is not lost on Lexie, as she says, “We all have the same goal and heart for something that seems so lost nowadays.”

Leading up to last year’s NILE, Lexie had applied to receive a Merit Heifer. A rigorous application process left Lexie feeling anxious as she waited to hear whether or not she was chosen to be a recipient. In early September, she received a letter that left her feeling gratified that she was chosen out of a pool of very qualified applicants. To put the icing on the cake, Lexie received her heifer from Beery’s Land and Livestock, fellow members of the Hereford Association that Lexie and her parents have known for years. Her heifer, Reno, is among her favorites of the heifers she has shown. According to Lexie, Reno is “the biggest sweetheart,” and Lexie loves how each animal has a different personality.

Lexie is grateful that the Merit Heifer program allowed her to try something new by working with an animal from different bloodlines than those in her herd. Additionally, each Merit Heifer recipient gets to partake in monthly Zoom meetings with the other recipients, learning from industry experts about a variety of topics from halter breaking to feed regimens to vet care. Lexie also appreciated that the program allowed her the opportunity to see how other producers run their breeding operations, as she noted that, “A lot of times people look at just the steers that are in the feedlot and don’t realize that every animal that’s in there had to come from a productive female.” Lexie specifically loves the Hereford breed for their docility and maternal instinct and is proud to be raising such cattle. When asked about the most gratifying part of showing, Lexi says, “I’d love to say it’s winning in the ring, but there’s nothing more rewarding than showing a heifer all year and her being a productive female come winter.”

Lexie gives credit to her parents for shaping her into who she is and is mindful that without their support, she would not be given these opportunities. Striving to make the people around her proud is motivating to Lexie, yet despite all of her success, she recognizes the importance of humility. According to Lexie, “There’s always something that you can learn from somebody else.” To the young kids out there that may be dreaming of the day they can get in the ring or start their own herds, Lexie says, “Never be afraid to ask for help” and “Success doesn’t happen overnight, so stick to it because practicing is the only way to get better.”

Another up-and-coming Hereford breeder to watch is Megan Otis. Megan is a third-generation cattle rancher from Emigrant, Montana. Her family runs about 200 head of commercial and purebred cattle, while Megan continues to build her own herd of purebred Herefords.

Megan and one of her Grand Champion Herefords. Megan4

Megan showing one of her Hereford heifers. Screenshot

Megan and her Grand Champion goat at the Montana Fair Megan1

Megan and her vast display of awards from her success in the show ring. Megan2

Megan is a freshman at Oklahoma State University and is putting her grit and work ethic to good use as she double majors in Ag Communications and Ag Education, while also staying active in the show ring. Moving from Montana to Oklahoma was quite a change, but Megan couldn’t resist the opportunity to attend one of the top ag schools in the nation and was eager to have more opportunities for year-round showing. Fortunately, she has family in the area and was able to bring down a couple Hereford heifers, a pig, and a goat, allowing her to continue showing her own animals on top of showing for the OSU Show Team.

Megan became hooked on showing livestock after helping her older sister work with her animals and watching her in the show ring. She says she fell in love with it while watching and began her own career at age 8. Megan says, “Ever since then, I’ve just always been in the show ring and wanted to be in the show ring.” Her passion for the lifestyle is evident, and according to Megan, there is nothing quite like the Hereford breed– for a lot of reasons. Megan says, “I love everything about the Hereford breed– from the people who are raising Herefords, to the people who are showing, to the people who are buying them. It’s such a tight-knit loving community.” This community is equally as fond of Megan, as she was elected to serve a second year as the president of the Montana Jr. Hereford Association.

Megan is a bit of a pioneer in her family when it comes to breeding. According to her, “I’m the first one in our family to really take the Hereford breed and run with it.” Megan has been slowly building her herd since she began showing. Her program all started with her first bull, Abe, and Megan has enjoyed seeing things come full circle as his progeny continue growing her herd. Using a combination of live bulls and AIing, Megan strives to improve the genetics within her herd with each passing breeding season.

To Megan, any day in the show ring is a good day, but she especially enjoys the NILE, crediting the people who put it on. Megan appreciates how “they take a lot of the stress out of the show for all of us.” Megan hopes to one day be able to give back to the NILE by donating to the Merit Heifer program once her herd is more established.

After college, Megan looks forward to working in marketing before settling down somewhere to become an ag teacher. According to Megan, there is no lifestyle quite like the agricultural lifestyle, despite all the challenges and sacrifices it entails. To her, it “sets the bar.” Megan is grateful for the lessons learned and friendships forged in the industry, noting that “the people in the livestock industry are some of the best people that you can surround yourself with.” Megan wants to be able to share this lifestyle with others and hopes to “build an awesome [ag] program for a set of kids and really build them up.” With her determination and passion, those are going to be some lucky students.

Both Lexie and Megan have lofty ambitions with the grit and passion to match. The future of agriculture looks bright.