Glacial Lakes Energy joins American Carbon Alliance

URBANDALE, Iowa (Jan. 22, 2024) – Today the American Carbon Alliance (ACA ) announced that Glacial Lakes Energy (GLE), has joined as members of the ACA.

“Glacial Lakes Energy is excited to partner with the American Carbon Alliance to create new opportunities for the biofuels industry and position our producer-growers for greater future success,” said Jim Seurer, Chief Executive Officer of Glacial Lakes Energy. “We are dedicated to producing clean, homegrown energy and lowering our carbon footprint. With this partnership, we look forward to creating diversification opportunities, ensuring economic growth, and securing a brighter future for our rural communities.”

Glacial Lakes Energy owns and operates ethanol plants in Watertown, Mina, Aberdeen, and Huron, producing 360 million gallons of fuel each year. They have partnered with Summit Carbon Solutions and their plants are along the proposed pipeline route.

GLE joins other ethanol plants and several state Corn Grower Associations, Growth Energy, Renewable Fuels Association, the American Coalition for Ethanol, the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association, the Iowa Corn Growers Association, the Renew Kansas Biofuels Association, and the North and South Dakota Ethanol Producers Associations as members of the American Carbon Alliance.

“Carbon capture and sequestration presents unique opportunities for growth in rural communities, for farmers and ethanol plants, and for the energy security of our country,” said Tom Buis, CEO of the American Carbon Alliance. “We’re proud to have Glacial Lakes Energy join us in our effort.”

–Glacial Lakes Energy