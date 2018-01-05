Glendive expo planned for Feb. 9-10

It is time to plan for the 40th Annual GATE (Glendive Agri-Trade Expo) February 9-10, 2018 in Glendive, Montana. All stops have been pulled as we organize for the best vendor show yet and celebrate 40th great years. Check out what is new, innovative, challenging & pertinent in our agricultural industry. As always, there will be seminars to enjoy and just the opportunity to visit with friends and neighbors, network and 'beat the cabin fever' of late winter.

It is not too late, call 406-987-3777 to reserve a booth and/or to set up a seminar. Visit http://www.gatexpo.com for more information or to register on-line.

Tradeshow doors open 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday followed by a dinner with entertainer Mylo Hatzenbuehler, then polish the dance floor with your valentine to the incredible voice and sounds of Sam Platt & the Kootnai Three.

A special raffle will be drawn for a Grand Prize of $1,500 gift certificate toward a Bridger Bronze of your choice. 1st Prize is a $1,250 gift certificate toward a firearm of your choice from Ernie's Guns & Things and 2nd Prize is a $750 gift certificate toward a firearm of choice from Ernie's.

We are honoring the 40th year of hosting this event with the raffle, dinner & entertainer and this amazing dance band so be sure to join your neighbors and friends at this exceptional expo.

–GATE