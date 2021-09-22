Glickman, Borel join GOOD Meat

Former Agriculture Secretary Dan Glickman has joined the advisory board of GOOD Meat, the division of Eat Just Inc. that makes a protein product by cultivating cells.

“I’m delighted to join GOOD Meat’s advisory board where I can assist the company in its efforts to provide protein options that can ultimately help feed a growing and hungry population worldwide, safely and sustainably. While I will always support family farmers’ work to feed the world in the U.S. and elsewhere, this company’s innovative technologies can augment opportunities over the longer term for consumers to expand their choices and improve their diets,” Glickman said in a news release.

The company also announced that Jim Borel, a former executive vice president of DuPont who led its Pioneer, crop protection and nutrition and health businesses, also joined the board of directors of Eat Just, which is based in San Francisco and is best known for making an egg substitute from plants.

–The Hagstrom Report