Global Conference on Sustainable Beef to Offer Three Irish Beef Sustainability Tours

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO (August 29, 2018) – The Global Roundtable for Sustainable Beef (GRSB) is pleased to announce three global beef sustainability tour options which will be offered to the attendees at the Global Conference on Sustainable Beef (GCSB) to be held in Kilkenny, Ireland at the Lyrath Estate, October 9-12, 2018.

ABP – Slaney Foods Tour Itinerary:

The first stop of this itinerary will be a tour of Slaney Foods' beef processing facility in Clohamon in Co. Wexford. This state-of-the-art plant is part of a joint venture involving ABP Food Group and is located close to the pristine river Slaney in Ireland's south-east, one of the country's prime farming regions. Slaney Foods will showcase its commitment to reducing natural resource use and emissions, with a focus on embracing technology as well as best practice in animal welfare and conserving the local environment.

This touring group will enjoy a hot cooked lunch on arrival at the farm visit nearby in Clonegal, Co. Carlow. This 110-hectare grassland farm is owned by Michael and James Sheppard, and they operate in close partnership with ABP Food Group. This farm focuses on rearing beef-sired progeny from the dairy herd (mostly Angus, Hereford and Shorthorn crosses) through to finish. This work forms an important part of ABP's research on dairy-calf-to-beef production systems, in conjunction with the ICBF (Irish Cattle Breeding Federation) and Teagasc.

Dawn Meats Tour Itinerary:

The first stop on this itinerary is for a tour and lunch at the Dawn Meats burger processing facility, a dedicated supply partnership with McDonald's Europe. Dawn Meats has announced ambitious 2025 targets to reduce water and energy intensity by 40% and CO2 emission intensity by 50%, and will share their plans to achieve these goals.

After lunch, the tour will continue to the 5th generation 140-hectare farm of John and Catherine Power located close to Ireland's south coast at Clonea, Co. Waterford. This suckler-to-beef enterprise is involved in the McDonald's Flagship Farming program. John Power, owner of the Power farm shared, "Working with McDonald's as a Flagship Farmer has put a huge emphasis on sustainability and the environment. And the more we've gone along, the more we've realized that this practice does mean a better bank balance."

Kepak Tour Itinerary:

The first stop on this tour will be at the Teagasc Grange Beef Research Centre, an international scientific research and technology center focused on the efficient production of safe, quality, healthy beef, in profitable production systems that meet stringent environmental and animal welfare standards.

From there, the group will continue to Kepak Farm in Dunboyne, Co. Meath for a tour and lunch. This 320-hectare farm is Kepak's own specialized beef finishing enterprise, where cattle are fed home grown crops of barley, wheat and maize. Kepak Farm is renowned for developing and adopting best-practice policies in relation to herd health, sourcing, biosecurity, housing facilities, nutrition, sustainability, meeting market specification and farm management.

The group will then continue for a tour of the beef processing plant at Kepak Clonee, which serves international markets, multiple retail and restaurant customers with beef primal cuts, on-trend foodservice solutions, and ready-for-market convenience foods.

Conference attendees will be able to select one of these three educational tours and GRSB Executive Director, Ruaraidh Petre said "It's important to recognize sustainable beef production is diverse around the world, and we're thrilled conference participants will have the chance to see such rich examples of what Irish beef sustainability looks like. Personally seeing and experiencing modern beef production in action, on-farm, and in processing facilities provides a powerful platform for learning."

The conference, co-hosted by the European Roundtable for Beef Sustainability (ERBS) and Bord Bia, will highlight sustainability in action: impacts on the ground, and more than 200 beef sustainability stakeholders from over 20 countries are expected to attend.

Registration details and a full conference agenda can be found at https://grsbeef.org/2018-Global-Conference.

–Global Roundtable for Sustainable Beef