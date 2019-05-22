Global young leaders of agriscience and journalism honored at ONE: The Alltech Ideas Conference

[LEXINGTON, Ky.] – ONE: The Alltech Ideas Conference (ONE19) brought together the the brightest international minds in science, agriculture, technology and business this week in Lexington, Kentucky. Among them were young leaders in agriscience participating in the Alltech Young Scientist (AYS) competition and more than 100 agricultural journalists as part of the International Press program.

Deeksha Shetty, representing the University of Saskatchewan in Canada, was selected as the 2019 Alltech Young Scientist after presenting her research to a panel of international judges as the final stage of the world’s largest agriscience competition for graduate university students. Winnings include US$10,000, career mentorship and networking opportunities with innovative scientists from around the world. Now in its 14th year, the AYS competition has received entrants from a total of 120 universities and 40 countries.

In conjunction with the International Federation of Agricultural Journalists (IFAJ), Alltech was proud to announce a new award that recognizes excellence and leadership by young journalists. After a nomination process by IFAJ guilds around the world, international judges from Alltech and IFAJ declared Denene Erasmus, editor at Farmer’s Weekly, the largest English language agricultural publication in South Africa, the recipient of the inaugural IFAJ-Alltech International Award for Leadership in Agricultural Journalism.

These awards are representative of the legacy of the late Dr. Pearse Lyons, the founder of Alltech. As an accomplished scientist and passionate storyteller, he strongly supported the importance of mentorship and education through programs and partnerships such as AYS and IFAJ.

“We are proud to honor the next generation of agriculture scientists and journalists, as it is more important than ever to support these young leaders and their futures,” said Dr. Mark Lyons, president and CEO of Alltech. “Through the AYS program and continued partnership with the IFAJ, they connect the agriculture industry to a global audience.”

ONE19 attracted approximately 3,500 attendees from 68 countries across the globe. The conference will return to Lexington, Kentucky, USA, May 17–19, 2020.

Visit one.alltech.com for highlights from the event. Presentations will be made available in June on the Alltech Idea Lab, and you can sign up here for free access. F

–Alltech