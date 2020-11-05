Glover Park Group hires Murray from Senate Ag

MurrayDaNita

DaNita Murray

The Glover Park Group, a strategic communications and government affairs firm, has hired DaNita Murray as a managing director in the firm’s food and agriculture practice.

Murray has been chief counsel and policy director of the Senate Agriculture Committee under Chairman Pat Roberts, R-Kan.. She drafted and analyzed legislative language and played a pivotal role in the passage of the 2018 farm bill, the Pesticide Registration Improvement Extension Act of 2018 and the National Bioengineered Food Disclosure Law, the firm said.

Murray previously was counsel for the House Agriculture Committee, where she helped drive strategy and negotiations for the 2014 farm bill. Murray also spent several years as the director of public policy at the National Corn Growers Association, working on trade and biotechnology policy and serving as the liaison to congressional, administration and White House staff.

She has also held a variety of positions at the Agriculture Department. Murray began her career in legislative affairs in 2003 for then-U.S. Rep. William Janklow, R-S.D.

Murray received her juris doctor from Drake University Law School and an undergraduate degree from South Dakota State University.

–The Hagstrom Report