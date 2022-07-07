GOATS, GRAZING AND MORE TOUR: Midland, July 16

The England Family Ranch, Midland, South Dakota, will host a multi-species pasture walk with “Goats, Grazing and More” on July 16.

You’ll see how the Englands have improved their landscape by grazing goats, cattle and poultry to best utilize their natural resources. You’ll hear firsthand how the different species graze and what it’s like to have them together in the same paddocks; or when it might be good to separate. Two other graziers will also discuss their operations and experiences grazing multiple species.

The Englands will give details about choosing to diversify their operation using agricultural practices that work with nature. They’ll show facilities, fencing, and discuss managing different species.

NRCS officials will explain USDA programs available for fencing, water and pasture development.

The event is co-sponsored by the Dakota Goat Association and is free to their members. Non-members will be charged $10 per person or $20 per family. You are asked to pre-register by July 12th through their website: http://www.dakotagoats.org . Or call 701-516-0707 to register or for further information.

–Dakota Goat Association