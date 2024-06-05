Goehring announces ADD awards funding



BISMARCK, N.D. – Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring has announced Agriculture Diversification and Development (ADD) Fund awards for seven projects. The awards totaling $850,000 were approved at the ADD quarterly meeting May 29 in Fargo.



The ADD Fund is administered by the North Dakota Department of Agriculture. The fund was created to support new or expanding value-added-agriculture businesses that demonstrate financial feasibility, enhance profitability for the industry, create jobs and grow North Dakota’s economy. Types of projects eligible for the fund include but are not limited to agriculture product manufacturing and animal production facilities, commodity processing facilities, and food production and processing facilities. Feed or pet food processing facilities may be eligible.



The following received approval:



Gross Cattle Company, LLC was awarded $50,000 to assist with the construction of a large-scale beef enterprise. Contact Donovan Gross at 701-321-0979.



Proof Artisan Distillers, LLC was awarded $100,000 to assist with equipment to expand and enhance their production line. Contact Joel Kath at 701-361-0917.



Campbell, Inc. was awarded $50,000 to assist with automated packaging equipment to make the manufacturing process more efficient and the work environment safer. Contact Greg Campbell at 701-352-3116.



Four Star Ag was awarded $200,000 to assist with automated sorting and packaging equipment. Contact Barry Vculek at 701-742-3050.



Lone Wolf Farms was awarded $50,000 to assist with equipment with the latest advancements in computer controls and refrigeration to maximize the quality of their product. Contact Christopher Bjorneby at 701-248-3482.



Central Valley Bean Cooperative was awarded $250,000 to assist with purchasing automated bagging and palletizing equipment. Contact Daniel Fuglesten at 701-847-2622.

ADD will hold its next grant application hearing on July 31 – Aug. 1, 2024, in Medora. Applications for the next meeting must be received by July 1, 2024.



For additional information, please visit https://www.ndda.nd.gov/add .

-North Dakota Department of Agriculture