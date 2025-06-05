Goehring announces ADD awards funding

Bismarck, ND – Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring has announced Agriculture Diversification and Development (ADD) Fund awards for five projects. The awards totaling $1,084,000 were approved at the ADD quarterly meeting May 28 in Minot.

The ADD Fund is administered by the North Dakota Department of Agriculture. The fund was created to support new or expanding value-added-agriculture businesses that demonstrate financial feasibility, enhance profitability for the industry, create jobs and grow North Dakota’s economy. Types of projects eligible for the fund include but are not limited to agriculture product manufacturing and animal production facilities, commodity processing facilities, and food production and processing facilities. Feed or pet food processing facilities may be eligible.

The following received approval:

GMG Ranch LLP was awarded $200,000 to support finishing cattle in a premier livestock facility. Contact Brent and Anissa Gregor at 701-680-1612.

American Crystal Sugar Company was awarded $300,000 to improve crystallization, resulting in greater sugar production. Contact Nicholas Elliot at 701-636-3165.

Qual Dairy Inc. was awarded $100,000 to establish a conventional semi-automated milking system, improving milk quality and increasing milk production and cow comfort. Contact Mark Qual at 701-683-4428.

Pride Dairy Inc. was awarded $300,000 to support an expansion, increasing production capacity and storage of ice cream. Contact Kriss Allard at 701-240-8279.

Frontier Meats was awarded $184,000 to establish a facility to process livestock and wild game for local ranchers and hunters. Contact Emily Clauson at 701-721-1216.

ADD will hold its next grant application hearing on July 23-24, 2025, in Medora. Applications for the next meeting must be received by July 1, 2025. For additional information, please visit https://www.ndda.nd.gov/add .

-North Dakota Department of Agriculture