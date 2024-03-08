Goehring announces ADD awards funding

BISMARCK, N.D. – Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring has announced Agriculture Diversification and Development (ADD) Fund awards for six projects. The awards totaling $861,581 were approved at the ADD quarterly meeting Feb. 28 in Bismarck.



The ADD Fund is administered by the North Dakota Department of Agriculture. The fund was created to support new or expanding value-added-agriculture businesses that demonstrate financial feasibility, enhance profitability for farmers and ranchers, create jobs and grow North Dakota’s economy. Types of projects eligible for the fund include but are not limited to food production and processing facilities, feed or pet food processing facilities, commodity processing facilities, agriculture product manufacturing and animal production facilities.



The following received approval:



Three Farm Daughters LLC was awarded $51,581 to assist with the purchase of co-packing machines for bulk pasta. Contact Mollie Ficocello at 701-780-9616.

Three Farm Daughters LLC was awarded $51,581 to assist with the purchase of co-packing machines for bulk pasta. Contact Mollie Ficocello at 701-780-9616.

NoKota Packers, Inc. was awarded $250,000 for an optical sorting machine and a robotic palletizer to improve efficiency. Contact Carissa Olsen at 701-847-2200.

NoKota Packers, Inc. was awarded $250,000 for an optical sorting machine and a robotic palletizer to improve efficiency. Contact Carissa Olsen at 701-847-2200. Rhino Meat Processing LLC was awarded $100,000 for meat processing equipment which will expand and increase the volume of production and increase meat quality and food safety. Contact Ryno Conradie at 701-818-8443.



Square Butte Farm was awarded $110,000 to assist with installation of hoop buildings for cattle finishing. Contact Joshua Albers at 701-471-0642.

Square Butte Farm was awarded $110,000 to assist with installation of hoop buildings for cattle finishing. Contact Joshua Albers at 701-471-0642.

Two Track Malting, LLC was awarded $100,000 for equipment to expand operations to meet the growing demand for craft malt for breweries and distilleries. Contact Jared Stober at 701-595-3388.

Two Track Malting, LLC was awarded $100,000 for equipment to expand operations to meet the growing demand for craft malt for breweries and distilleries. Contact Jared Stober at 701-595-3388.

Associated Potato Growers, Inc. was awarded $250,000 for a packaging machine and a robotic palletizer to increase productivity. Contact Mike Torgerson at 701-775-4614.



ADD will hold its next grant application hearing on May 29-30, 2024, in Fargo. Applications for the May meeting must be received by April 1, 2024.



For additional information, please visit https://www.ndda.nd.gov/add .