Goehring announces APUC awards funding

Bismarck, ND – Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring has announced North Dakota Agricultural Products Utilization Commission (APUC) awards for three projects. The awards totaling $341,300 were approved at the APUC quarterly meeting May 29 in Minot.

APUC is a program of the North Dakota Department of Agriculture that administers grant programs for research and development of new and expanded uses for North Dakota agricultural products which support the development of concepts and products that support our rural communities and agriculture operations. The grants can be used for basic and applied research, marketing and utilization, farm diversification, nature-based agritourism, prototype and technology and technical assistance.

The following received approval:

Minn-Dak Farmers Cooperative was awarded $200,000 to further develop an autonomous truck platoon program for sugar beet harvest. Contact Mike Metzger at 701-642-8411.

Picketa Systems was awarded $75,000 to further develop technology for real-time plant tissue analysis through the LENS™ (Leaf Evaluated Nutrient System) platform. Contact Xavier Hebert-Couturier at 506-426-1423.

Carbotech Technologies Inc. was awarded $66,300 to conduct a feasibility study for an industrial fertilizer production facility that utilizes lignite coal. Contact Brandon Rust at 619-357-2930.

APUC will hold its next grant application hearing on July 23-24, 2025, in Medora. Applications for the next meeting must be received by July 1, 2025. For additional information, please visit https://www.ndda.nd.gov/apuc .

-North Dakota Department of Agriculture