Goehring announces APUC awards funding

BISMARCK, N.D. – Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring has announced North Dakota Agricultural Products Utilization Commission (APUC) awards for four projects. The awards totaling $187,000 were approved at the APUC quarterly meeting Feb. 29 in Bismarck.



APUC is a program of the North Dakota Department of Agriculture that administers grant programs for research and development of new and expanded uses for North Dakota agricultural products which support the development of concepts and products that support our rural communities and agriculture operations. The grants can be used for basic and applied research, marketing and utilization, farm diversification, nature-based agritourism, prototype and technology and technical assistance.



The following received approval:



Guardian Grains LLC was awarded $47,000 to develop a marketing strategy and advertise. Contact DeAnna Lozensky at 701-833-5019.



Northdale Oil Inc. was awarded $50,000 to conduct a feasibility study and business plan for a new bio plant near Grand Forks, ND. Contact Scott Reck at 701-757-0668.



SafetySpect Inc. was awarded $20,000 to further develop drone capability of disease detection in crops. Contact Joe Vacek at 701-885-2486.



The North Dakota Department of Agriculture was awarded $70,000 to assist North Dakota companies in promoting their products at domestic trade shows. Contact Shanna Johnson at 701-390-7515.



APUC will hold its next grant application hearing on May 29-30, 2024, in Fargo. Applications for the May meeting must be received by April 1, 2024.



For additional information, please visit https://www.ndda.nd.gov/apuc .