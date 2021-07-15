Goehring announces availability of bioscience innovation grants

BISMARCK – Proposals are being sought that support biotechnology innovation and commercialization, promote the creation of bioscience jobs in the state, and promote bioscience research and development in North Dakota.

“The North Dakota Legislature created a bioscience innovation grant program to support biotechnology innovation and commercialization in areas including crop genetics, biofuels, biomaterials, biosensors and biotechnology,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. “Any eligible bioscience company in the state is encouraged to apply.”

The North Dakota Department of Agriculture (NDDA) has a total of $5.5 million in grant funding to be awarded to projects to develop the bioscience industry in North Dakota for the 2021-2023 biennium.

Eligibility requirements and an application template can be found on NDDA’s website at https://www.nd.gov/ndda/big .

Applications must be submitted in electronic form by 4 p.m. CDT Friday, July 30, 2021.

–North Dakota Department of Agriculture