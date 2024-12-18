Goehring announces availability of specialty crop grants

North Dakota has not yet received an allocation amount from USDA’s Agriculture Marketing Service but is expected to receive it in the next few months. The North Dakota Department of Agriculture (NDDA) will distribute the funds through a competitive grant process.

Eligible applications include enhancing food safety; pest and disease control; developing new and improved seed varieties and specialty crops; and increasing child and adult nutrition knowledge and consumption of specialty crops. Projects that directly benefit specific, commercial products or profit a single organization, institution or individual are not eligible.

-North Dakota Department of Agriculture