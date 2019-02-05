Goehring announces availability of specialty crop grants

BISMARCK – Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring has announced that applications are now being accepted for 2019 Specialty Crop Grants.

"Projects that solely enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops in North Dakota are eligible for these grants," Goehring said. "We encourage organizations, institutions and individuals to submit proposals on their own or in partnerships."

North Dakota has not yet received an allocation amount from USDA's Agriculture Marketing Service but is expected to receive it later this month or next month. The North Dakota Department of Agriculture (NDDA) will distribute the funds through a competitive grant program.

Eligible applications include enhancing food safety; pest and disease control; developing new and improved seed varieties and specialty crops; and increasing child and adult nutrition knowledge and consumption of specialty crops. Projects that directly benefit specific, commercial products or profit a single organization, institution or individual are not eligible.

The USDA defines specialty crops as "fruits and vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, horticulture and nursery crops." Specialty crops grown commercially in North Dakota include dry beans, dry peas, lentils, potatoes, confection sunflowers, grapes, honey and various vegetables.

Goehring said an information manual with application instructions, scoring criteria and an application template can be found on NDDA's website: https://www.nd.gov/ndda/administrative-services-division/specialty-crop-block-grant-program.

Applications must be submitted in electronic form by 4 p.m. CDT Thursday, March 8, 2019. An external review committee will review and score the applications. The successful applications will be forwarded to the USDA for final approval. The grants will be awarded in late fall/early winter.

Projects funded by the grants start Oct. 1, 2019 and must be completed by Sept. 30, 2021.

Goehring said persons needing more information should contact Deanna Gierszewski at (701) 328-2191 or scbg@nd.gov.

– North Dakota Department of Agriculture