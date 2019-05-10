Goehring awards season extension grants
BISMARCK – Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring has awarded grants totaling $50,000 for five projects to research extending the growing season for fruit and vegetable production through the use of high tunnels.
“This project will help foster a better understanding of season extension for fruit and vegetable production,” Goehring said. “Students will gain hands-on learning of fruit and vegetable growing techniques which can help them make career choices after school.”
The grants were awarded to:
Edgeley Public School: $10,000 to provide a learning environment for a variety of classes including horticulture, agriculture and construction.
Kindred FFA: $10,000 to teach hands-on learning exploring agriculture, agronomy, food science, botany and vegetable production for high school and elementary students.
Hillsboro Public School: $10,000 to educate students on site preparation, soil analysis, science, horticulture, agriculture and more.
Southeast Regional Career and Tech: $10,000 to teach students about site location, soil testing, construction, vegetable production, food science and more.
Prairie Learning Center: $10,000 to teach classes on horticulture and agronomy and share with the community.
Goehring said the grant will include a yield trial to compare growing specialty crops with and without season extension.
–North Dakota Department of Agriculture