Goehring awards season extension grants

BISMARCK – Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring has awarded grants totaling $50,000 for five projects to research extending the growing season for fruit and vegetable production through the use of high tunnels.

“This project will help foster a better understanding of season extension for fruit and vegetable production,” Goehring said. “Students will gain hands-on learning of fruit and vegetable growing techniques which can help them make career choices after school.”

The grants were awarded to:

Edgeley Public School: $10,000 to provide a learning environment for a variety of classes including horticulture, agriculture and construction.

Kindred FFA: $10,000 to teach hands-on learning exploring agriculture, agronomy, food science, botany and vegetable production for high school and elementary students.

Hillsboro Public School: $10,000 to educate students on site preparation, soil analysis, science, horticulture, agriculture and more.

Southeast Regional Career and Tech: $10,000 to teach students about site location, soil testing, construction, vegetable production, food science and more.

Prairie Learning Center: $10,000 to teach classes on horticulture and agronomy and share with the community.

Goehring said the grant will include a yield trial to compare growing specialty crops with and without season extension.

–North Dakota Department of Agriculture