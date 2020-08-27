Goehring to host virtual National Association of State Departments of Agriculture meeting

BISMARCK – Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring will host the nationwide National Association of State Departments of Agriculture (NASDA) meeting, “Energizing Agriculture for the Future,” August 28-September 3, 2020. Goehring is finishing his term as NASDA’s 2019-20 president. The meeting, originally scheduled for Medora, ND, will be conducted virtually.

“I look forward to coming together with my NASDA colleagues, local and national partners, federal officials and industry leaders to discuss policy items, learn from program speakers and share virtual fellowship,” Goehring said. “Despite a time of uncertainty, there is no doubt agriculture will weather the storm and emerge more resilient.”

Speakers include U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue and Land O’Lakes President/CEO Beth Ford.

Those wanting more information or to register for the meeting may go to https://www.nasda.org/event/2020-nasda-annual-meeting. The standard registration fee is $35, and students and press are free.

NASDA is a nonpartisan, nonprofit association which represents the elected and appointed commissioners, secretaries, and directors of the departments of agriculture in all fifty states and four U.S. territories. NASDA grows and enhances agriculture by forging partnerships and creating consensus to achieve sound policy outcomes between state departments of agriculture, the federal government, and stakeholders. Learn more about NASDA at http://www.nasda.org.

–North Dakota Department of Agriculture