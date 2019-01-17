Going once, going twice

The 26th annual Stockman's Auction, one of the major fundraising activities of the Black Hills Stock Show Foundation Scholarship Fund will be conducted during the BHSS Stockman's Banquet and Ball Saturday, Jan. 27, 2019, at the Ramkota Best Western. Doors open at 6 pm. Amidst the gala, glamour, fine food and camaraderie we offer a very select group of items representing a broad range of artistic disciplines, plus annual commemorative items supporting our western heritage and way of life.

The Commemorative Firearm for the Auction this year is a unique, one of one, 1858 New Army 8" .44 Caliber Black Powder Revolver. The Remington 1858 New Army is fitted with a brass trigger guard and features an 8"octagonal barrel with a dove-tailed front sight and loading lever latch plus walnut grips. The 1858 New Army was among the first of the Civil War percussion revolvers to be converted to fire metallic cartridges. The Revolver has been beautifully engraved by A&A Engraving with nickel and gold scrolls and gold plated appointments. Included in the package is a hand tooled commemorative holster from K-J Leathers and ammo from Black Hills Ammunition. This is truly an exceptional offering.

Additional items on the sale offering this year are another beautifully framed watercolor print by Kathy Sigle, "Awaiting the Ride," a BHSSF Commemorative Bit, an Angus Heifer and a ladies handtooled "conceal and carry" purse. Joining these selective items on the sale listing are an original Chytka Bronze "Tying a Knot in the Devil's Tail," Ed Lawrence Spurs and a Days of '76 Package containing a one-night stay at the LIV Hospitality Tru Hotel, $50 Certificate for Flyt Nightclub, a $100 Certificate for Legends Steak House, two (2) tickets to "Days of "76" Rodeo and $100 cash.

Also, on the sale listing are a handcrafted necklace from Bitterroot Designs and a portable tack and saddle stand from Clay Cross. Brady Carmichael is again bringing us an exceptional hand-tooled Leather Picture Frame and a headstall with reins. Cross5 Cattle Coolers is providing a Vaccine Cooler Case and Freightliner Racing and Eddie's Truck Center donated a "Richard Petty Driving Experience for Two."

Two pieces of very specialized art are included this year: A beautifully carved buffalo skull and an historic (1880s) photograph of "The Pleasant Valley Stock Farm" laser etched onto rawhide. This is just for starters! Many additional distinctive and classic items will complete the sale listing.

ALL proceeds from the Auction benefit the BHSSF Scholarship Fund. Tickets for the BHSS Banquet & Ball are available for $70 each on the BHSS Website (www://blackhillsstockshow.com/events/2019/stockman's-banquet-and-ball-#buy).

–BHSS Foundation