Gold Buckles Galore: College athletes among winners at Buffalo Bill Rodeo

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

North Platte, Neb. (June 21, 2025) – The Buffalo Bill Rodeo in North Platte is always in mid-June and always the same time as the College National Finals Rodeo, held in Casper, Wyo., where the top college rodeo athletes from across the nation congregate to compete for college titles.

But two college students won themselves first place finishes in North Platte instead of competing at the College National Finals.

Barrel racer Piper Cordes, a student at Montana State University, and bull rider Gavin Mitchelle, a 2025 graduate of Sul Ross (Alpine, Texas) University, didn’t qualify for the College National Finals so they came to pro rodeo in North Platte instead.

For Cordes, her barrel racing run of 17.32 seconds in North Platte is her first professional rodeo win, and she was thrilled.

“It was surreal,” she said.

Last year, as a freshman at Montana State in Bozeman, the rodeo year had “its ups and downs and I learned a lot. I tipped some barrels, there were learning curves, but that’s the way it goes. I’m glad all that stuff happened, because it brought me here.”

Cordes was on a ten-year-old gelding, Fiestas Cantina CC, whose barn name is Fiesta. The horse has a strong barrel racing pedigree: his dam, Rosa, was ridden by veteran barrel racer Lisa Lockhart and is a six-time Wrangler National Finals Rodeo qualifier.

And the Wild West Arena is to Fiesta’s liking. “This was his setup, a big open arena. He killed it.

When Cordes finished her run, she knew it was a good one.

“I got across the electric eye line, and I just wanted them to say my time, and I was trying to look for my time (on the scoreboard) and I couldn’t see it. When they said my time, my heart skipped a beat. It was so awesome.”

Bull rider Gavin Mitchell is a graduate of Sul Ross University but didn’t make the College National Finals.

Instead, he came to North Platte and won first place in his event.

He was one of only three bull riders to make the eight-second buzzer, and for his efforts, he won over $5,500.

Mitchell scored 77.5 points on the Beutler bull Greeley Hat Works’ Six Shooter.

He has a bachelors of animal science degree, but he has rodeo plans.

“My plan A is to ride bulls, and my plan B is to make plan A work,” he said.

Mitchell, from Graford, Texas, is a PRCA permit member. He is ranked fourth in the PRCA permit standings.

A South Dakota cowgirl won the breakaway roping.

Cedar Jandreau, Kennebec, S.D., made a 2.5 second run, two-tenths of a second off the arena record.

She was aboard a five-year-old sorrel gelding named Dollar (but nicknamed Tate after the man, Tate Cowan, who trained him). Dollar is owned by her dad, Marty Jandreau.

Dollar was nervous. “North Platte is the biggest crowd he’s seen,” she said. “The crowd is full, it’s loud, and it was an experience but he calmed down.” The horse is also laid back. “His demeanor is chill and lazy. If you want to lope a circle, you are more tired than he is. But he’s super athletic.”

Jandreau works full time and rodeos when she can. She broke both ankles in a car accident in 2023, so last year was a rebuilding year. She finished the 2024 season in sixteenth place in the Badlands Circuit.

Jandreau’s dad, Marty, is a former PRCA contestant and judge, and competed at the Buffalo Bill Rodeo in the saddle bronc riding.

In the steer wrestling, a Nebraska man takes home the title.

Hoyt Kraeger, Weeping Water, had a combined time of 8.2 seconds on two head to win the buckle.

On his first run during Wednesday morning slack, he had a time of 4.4 seconds. His second run was 3.8 seconds.

He was aboard his brother Reed Kraeger’s horse named Greg. Reed, also a steer wrestler, competed in North Platte, and Reed hazed for Hoyt.

Greg is green yet, unseasoned, but he’s catching on quickly, Kraeger said. Reed is rodeo coach at Southeast Community College in Beatrice, Neb., and rides the horse during college rodeo practices. Greg “gets a lot of reps when Reed practices with the kids,” Kraeger said.

Kraeger was quick to credit everyone who contributed to his win.

“It takes a lot of help,” he said. “You can’t do it yourself, especially in the steer wrestling. They put one guy’s name down next to the victor, but there’s a whole group of folks, from pushing steers to my sister-in-law (Rebekah, married to Reed) getting horses ready when Reed and I are traveling. It takes a lot and you are so appreciative when it all comes together.”

He’s delighted to have won the Buffalo Bill Rodeo. “It’s a cool rodeo with a lot of history and a lot of great Nebraska cowboys have competed in that arena.”

Other champions at the 2025 Buffalo Bill Rodeo include bareback rider Rocker Steiner, Weatherford, Texas (86 points); tie-down roper Jared Haren, Callaway, Neb. (19.5 seconds on two head); saddle bronc rider Wyatt Casper, Miami, Texas (84 points); and team ropers Garrett Tonozzi, Lampasas, Texas/Conner Herren, Crooks, S.D. and Eric Martin, Aurora, Colo./Ryon Tittel, Pueblo, Colo. (6.1 seconds each).

During the rodeo, the 2025 Trail Boss Award was awarded to Deb Cox. The Mullen, Neb. woman has competed in barrel racing and trained horses for the past six decades. She is a member of the Women’s Pro Rodeo Association and regional associations, including the Nebraska Pro Rodeo Association, the Kansas Pro Rodeo Association, and the Mid-States Rodeo Association. Cox is most proud of her forty-year involvement with Rodeo Bible camps, helping kids learn rodeo skills and about Jesus.

NebraskalandDays activities continue next week with a prime rib feed, PFA pickleball, Frontier Revue, and concerts by Luke Bryan, with Ashley Cooke and Bayker Blankenship on June 27 and Bailey Zimmerman with special guests Cooper Alan and Angie K on June 28.

For more information, visit the website at NebraskalandDays.com

Results, North Platte, Nebraska – Buffalo Bill Rodeo June 18-21, 2025

All-around champion: Austin Hurlburt, Norfolk, Neb. -tie-down roping and steer wrestling

Bareback riding – 2025 champion: Rocker Steiner, Weatherford, Texas

1. Rocker Steiner, Weatherford, Texas 86 points on Dodge Avenger; 2. Waylon Bourgeois, Church Point, La. 84; 3. Cole Franks, Clarendon, Texas 83.5; 4. (tie) Andy Gingerich, Aberdeen, S.D. and Garrett Shadbolt, Merriman, Neb. 80.5 each; 6. Owen Brouillette, St. Francisville, La. 80; 7. Bryce Eck, Redfield, Kan. 79; 8. (tie) Brayze Schill, West Columbia, Texas and Quintonn Lunsford, McCune, Kan. 77 each.

Steer wrestling – 2025 champion: Hoyt Kraeger, Weeping Water, Neb.

1st round results

1. Tait Kvistad, Hudson, Colo. 4.2 seconds; 2. Aaron Vosler, Laramie, Wyo. 4.3; 3. (tie) Rope Smith, Killdeer, N.D. and Hoyt Kraeger, Weeping Water, Neb. 4.4 each; 5. Payden McIntyre, Douglas, Wyo. 4.6; 6. (tie) Emmett Edler, State Center, Iowa; Brian Snell, Wheatland, Wyo.; Riley Reiss, Manning, N.D.; Trisyn Kalawaia, Hilo, Hawaii; and Reed Kraeger, Waco, Neb. 4.8 each.

2nd round results

1. Hoyt Kraeger, Weeping Water, Neb. 3.8 seconds; 2. Trisyn Kalawaia, Hilo, Hawaii, 4.1; 3. Payden McIntyre, Douglas, Wyo. 4.2; 4. Coy Johnston, Stapleton, Neb. 4.5; 5. (tie) Marc Joiner, Loranger, La.; Austin Eller, Glendo, Wyo.; Mason Couch, Bronaugh, Mo. and Riley Westhaver, High River, Alb. 4.6 each;

Average:

1. Hoyt Kraeger, Weeping Water, Neb. 8.2 seconds on 2 head; 2. Payden McIntyre, Douglas, Wyo. 8.8; 3. Trisyn Kalawai, Hilo, Hawaii 8.9; 4. Marc Joiner, Loranger, La. and Riley Westhaver, 9.6 each; 6. Gus Franzen, Kearney, Neb. 9.9; 7. Tait Kvistad, Hudson, Colo. 10.3; 8. Aaron Vosler, Laramie, Wyo. 10.4.

Tie-down roping – 2025 champion: Jacob Haren, Callaway, Neb.

1st round results

1. JD McCuistion, Estes Park, Colo. 8.9 seconds; 2. (tie) Macon Murphy, Keatchie, La. and Zane Kilgus, Watsontown, Penn. 9.1 each; 4. Austin Lawrence, Sperry, Okla. 9.4; 5. Jacob Haren, Callaway, Neb. 9.7; 6. (tie) Coy Arnold, Abilene, Kan. and Grant Turek, St. Paul, Neb. 10.2 each; 8. Patrick Martin, Lexington, Neb. 10.3.

2nd round results

1. Monty Lewis, Hereford, Texas 8.6 seconds; 2. Zane Rampey, Pryor, Okla. 9.2; 3. Hunter Herrin, Elgin, Okla. 9.6; 4. Jacob Haren, Callaway, Neb. 9.8; 5. Newt Bruley, Willow Lake, S.D. 10.6; 6. (tie) Zane Kilgus, Watsontown, Penn. and Cody Stewart, Janesville, Calif. 10.7 each; 8. Grant Turek, St. Paul, Neb. 11.5.

Average

1. Jacob Haren, Callaway, Neb. 19.5 seconds on 2 head; 2. Zane Kilgus, Watsontown, Penn. 19.8; 3. Monty Lewis, Hereford, Texas 20.5; 4. Newt Bruley, Willow Lake, S.D. 21.5; 5. Grant Turek, St. Paul, Neb. 21.7; 6. Patrick Martin, Lexington, Neb. 29.0; 7. Austin Hurlburt, Norfolk, Neb. 29.6; 8. Zane Rampey, Pryor, Okla. 31.9.

Saddle bronc riding – 2025 champion: Wyatt Casper, Miami, Texas

1. Wyatt Casper, Miami, Texas 84 points on Beutler and Son Rodeo’s Ridge Walker; 2. James Perrin, Maple Creek, Sask. 83.5; 3. (tie) John Thelen, Pierre, S.D. and Colt Gordon, Comanche, Okla. 81.5 each; 5. Kyle Wanchuk, Sherwood Park, Alb. 81; 6. Jake Clark, Crane, Ore. 80.5; 7. (tie) Jake Schlattmann, Greybull, Wyo. and Kade Bruno, Challis, Idaho 80 each.

Breakaway Roping -2025 champion: Cedar Jandreau, Kennebec, S.D.

1. Cedar Jandreau, Kennebec, S.D. 2.5 seconds; 2. Jessica McMasters, Madison, Kan. 3.3; 3. Samantha Fulton, Miller, S.D. 3.4; 4. Ally Brennaman, Deerfield, Kan. 3.5; 5. (tie) Taylor Raupe, Douglas, Kan.; Kayla Olson, Chadron, Neb. and Misti Brown, Valentine, Neb. 3.6 each; 8. Sami O’Day, Stewartsville, Mo. 3.7; 9. Shai Schaefer, Torrington, Wyo. 4.0; 10. Morgan Kessler, Callaway, Neb. 4.4; 11. Taylor Engesser, Spearfish, S.D. 5.6; 12. Tanna Hansen, Wiggins, Colo. 12.0

Team roping – 2025 co-champions: Garrett Tonozzi, Lampasas, Texas/Conner Herren, Crooks, S.D. and Eric Martin, Aurora, Colo./Ryon Tittel, Pueblo, Colo.

1. (tie) Garrett Tonozzi, Lampasas, Texas/Conner Herren, Crooks, S.D. and Eric Martin, Aurora, Colo./Ryon Tittel, Pueblo, Colo. 6.1 seconds each; 3. Marty McPherson, Piedmont, S.D./Wroper Kosel, Mobridge, S.D. 6.2; 4. Jay Tittel, Pueblo, Colo./Cullen Teller, Ault, Colo. 6.5; 5. Clayton Van Aken, Yoder, Wyo./Reece Wadhams, Phoenix, Ariz. 6.9; 6. Dalton Turner, Sidney, Ark./Clay Clayman, Highlandville, Mo. 7.2; 7. Clay Bauer, Arcadia, Neb./Cash Hetzel, Lemmon, S.D. 8.1; 8. Mason Stueve, Newton, Kan./Kingston Chang, Makawao, Hawaii 8.6; 9. Lee Hagler, Ft. Lupton, Colo./Jess Jolly, Agate, Colo. 8.8; 10. Cooper Brott, Gothenburg, Neb./Dustin Harris, O’Neill, Neb. 10.2.

Barrel racing -2025 champion: Piper Cordes, Wall, S.D.

1. Piper Cordes, Wall, S.D. 17.32 seconds; 2. Andrea Busby, Brock, Texas 17.52; 3. Amy Jo Reisdorfer, Cheyenne, Wyo. 17.61; 4. Sophie Nolen, Stephenville, Texas 17.73; 5. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Lampasas, Texas 17.76; 6. Alyssa Allen, Oelrichs, S.D. 17.79; 7. Jodi Nelson, Hartford, S.D. 17.80; 8. Emily Beisel, Weatherford, Okla. 17.81; 9. Emilee Pauley, Wall, S.D. 17.86; 10. (tie) Jamie Olsen, Brock, Texas; Karson Bradley Berger, Saratoga, Wyo.; and Raelin Jurgens, Parker, S.D. 17.88 each; 13. Haley Huls, Lennox, S.D. 17.89; 14. Prairie Robbins, Brookville, Kan. 17.93.

Bull riding – 2025 champion: Gavin Mitchell, Graford, Texas

1. Gavin Mitchell, Graford, Texas 77.5 points on Six Shooter; 2. Jad Fogelsonger, Jefferson, Colo. 76; 3. Sage Vance, Sidney, Iowa 70; no other qualified rides.

The Buffalo Bill Rodeo is Piper Cordes’ first professional rodeo win. The barrel racer is from Wall, S.D. Photo by Clay Guardipee, Rodeo Ready.

piper-cordes-buffalo-bill-rodeo-2025-2-by-rodeo-ready

Hoyt Kraeger, Weeping Water, Neb. is the 2025 Buffalo Bill Rodeo steer wrestling champion. Photo by Clay Guardipee, Rodeo Ready.

Hoyt-Kraeger-2-by-clay-guardipee-rodeo-ready