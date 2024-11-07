Gold Nugget Angus Female Sale in Historic Deadwood

Date: Oct. 24, 2024

Location: Cadillac Jack’s Resort, Deadwood, SD

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek

Sale Managers: RPI Promotions & Ron Frye Marketing

Averages:

13 Angus Open Heifers – $5,576

28 Angus Bred Heifers – $10,821

2 Angus Bred Cows – $13,250

1 Angus Spring Pair at $18,000

44 Registered Angus Females – $9,545

26 Embryos – $626

30 Semen Units – $670

4 Pregnancies avg. $11,000

The first annual Gold Nugget female sale posted very strong bidding, especially on the top end. This sale brought together some of the top Angus breeders from the upper Midwest who offered their genetics to the bidders gathered in Deadwood. The quality was outstanding on this good sale. Look for this sale again next year!

Top Selling Angus Bred Heifers:

Lot 10: $32,000 – GMAR Stellar L110 by Sitz Stellar 726D ~ Seller: Green Mountain Angus, Montana.

Lot 13: $28,000 – GMAR Stellar L652 by Sitz Stellar 726D ~ Seller: Green Mountain Angus, Montana.

Lot 18: $19,500 – GMAR Architect L772 by S Architect 9501 ~ Seller: Green Mountain Angus, Montana.

Lot 15: $19,000 to Darrell Howard, Dunn Center, ND – GMAR Wrangler L032 by S Wrangler 830 ~ Seller: Green Mountain Angus, Montana.

GMAR Stellar L110, Jan. 2023 daughter of Sitz Stellar 726D bred to Tehama Patriarch F028 from Green Mountain Angus was the top selling female at the 1st Annual Gold Nugget Angus Female Sale. Lot-10-