Good Deeds From Steer Wrestling Horse of the Year

Canted Plan, or "Scooter," who has won the past two AQHA-Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Steer Wrestling Horse of the Year honors, finished his 2018 PRCA season by helping guide Tyler Waguespack to the world championship. Scooter's owners, Tyler Pearson and Kyle Irwin, finished sixth and 12th, respectively, in the 2018 PRCA world standings.

"Scooter had an amazing year," Pearson said in a press release. "He has blessed Kyle and I more than we could ever imagine. We wanted to pay it forward.

"We decided to donate Scooter's $5,000 Horse of the Year check (in 2018). Then we challenged our sponsors as well and have raised $19,500 dollars to donate to Watering Seeds Organization."

Watering Seeds Organization creates rehabilitation and wellness opportunities for individuals with disabilities. With this money, those with disabilities will be given scooters for mobility.

Canted Plan is a 2005 sorrel gelding by the Dash For Cash grandson Up In Your Face and out of Gambler Speed Line by Crystal Gambler. He was bred by Joe H. Peltier of Dunseith, North Dakota.

–PRCA