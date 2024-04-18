GOOD RIDE, COWBOY: South Dakota’s Traylin Martin scores big in Austin, jumps to top 35 in the world

Martin made the highest scored ride of his saddle bronc riding career at Rodeo Austin last month, scoring 92 points. Photo by Rodeo Bum. Rodeo

Last month, Traylin Martin scored the highest mark ride of his pro rodeo saddle bronc riding career.

At Rodeo Austin, the Faith, South Dakota bronc rider put a 92 point ride on the Andrews Rodeo Co. horse All or Nothin, pocketing $15,000 for the win. The ride catapulted him into the top 35 in the PRCA world standings.

The horse is a four-time Wrangler National Finals Rodeo horse, who carried Sage Newman to a tenth round win at the 2023 Wrangler NFR and Zeke Thurston to a tie in the tenth round the previous year.

He is owned by Sammy and James Andrews, Bagwell, Texas.

Bronc rider Traylin Martin is sitting in the top 35 in the PRCA world saddle bronc riding standings. Photo by Alaina Stangle. 3-traylin-martin-by-alaina-stangle

But before Martin rode the bronc, he spent a sleepless night, thinking about his draw.

“I fell asleep at 3 am,” he said, “then woke up at 7 am,” he said, and not able to sleep anymore, got up and headed to his next rodeo, a college competition.

And he battled his head all day long, before his ride that night in Austin, Texas.

“It was an all-day mental battle. I’d been in a similar position before, and messed it up. I’ve drawn great horses and thought I had to change something about how I rode, and screwed it up.”

But not this time. “I’ve worked to a point where I can make a spur ride on that caliber of horse, and I told myself, this is your chance to allow yourself to make the spur ride you’ve worked on all these years.”

A student at West Texas College in Snyder, Martin juggles both pro rodeo and college competition. Last year, the men’s team won the Southwest Region and finished in the top ten in the nation at the College National Finals Rodeo. This year, he’s missed some college rodeos due to pro rodeos, but he hopes the men’s team repeats as region winners and can qualify for the College Finals.

He’ll graduate in May of this year with an associate’s degree in kinesiology, and he’s ready to be done with school. “C’s get degrees, right?” he joked. It’s been tough to take classes and be on the pro rodeo road about four days a week, but he’s making it work. “I did better in high school, but in high school I was forced to be in school eight hours a day. Here, I’m working for another goal and what puts food on my table.”

Learning kinesiology has been helpful, as it relates to injury prevention, and it’s enabled him to learn how to “properly train a guy’s body to prevent injuries.”

Martin has learned a lot from his college rodeo coach, Greg Rhodes. Coach Rhodes teaches his competitors to have a “system,” Martin said. A bronc rider “strives for a 23 or 24 point spur ride on everything we get on,” he said. “You lift your rein, you turn your toes out, set your feet high in the neck, and beat your horse to the ground. Mentally, you get into that zone.

“Coach preaches on the subconscious mind and past muscle memory. Every (bronc rider) ‘blacks out’ at the start, and it’s all reaction. When I do that, I’m letting my subconscious take over.

“That has helped my mindset a lot and with my confidence, whether things go bad or good. It’s just trusting that you keep doing what you’ve trained your system to do.”

Martin competes at the Angelina (Texas) Benefit Rodeo. Photo by Rodeo Bum. 4-traylin-martin-by-rodeo-bum

The money won in Austin makes the Wrangler NFR a much closer reach for Martin, and he’s gunning to make his first qualification.

Sitting in the top 35 in the world allows him to compete at some of the bigger rodeos. The bigger rodeos have qualifications in place for entries, like the contestants in the top 30 or 50, so he’ll have a chance at bigger paydays.

The rodeos he’ll qualify for are the bigger payouts, including the Xtreme Bronc Riding in Deadwood (in May), and the Xtreme Broncs Finals in Rapid City (in August). “Having $100,000 added money for a bronc match is insane, when a guy can walk out with $20,000 or $30,000.”

But he’s not safe in the world standings by far.

“I’ll definitely need to keep the hammer down.”

Martin drags a calf at a branding. When he’s not on the rodeo trail, he’s at home ranching with his family. Photo courtesy Martin. 5-traylin-martin

Martin’s younger brother, Tyler, was injured in a vehicle accident in December of last year, when his car hit a semi-truck head on. “Through the grace of God, he survived, and with no head trauma,” Traylin said. “If you’d have seen the car, you wouldn’t have thought it so.” Tyler shattered his femur in eight places, broke his tibia and broke his humerus in a few spots.

The family was told Tyler would be in ICU for two weeks, but three days after the accident, he was released. And on April 8, he returned to Faith High School, where he is a sophomore.

The accident made an impact on Traylin.

“That day I talked to God more than I had in a long time. It put my life into perspective.” He had fallen away from his walk with God, but on the day of his brother’s accident, “it felt like God was standing outside the door, waiting for me.”

Martin’s faith was strengthened after his younger brother was injured in a vehicle accident last December. Photo by Alaina Stangle. 2-traylin-martin-by-alaina-stangle

There’s a third Martin boy, a seventh grader named Trypp, who is “a roping fool,” Traylin said. “He can dirty rope, which is good, and he’s a hard worker.”

The boys are the sons of Billy and Katie.

Traylin loves what he’s doing.

“I feel like bronc riding has been put on my plate now, so I’m going to do that. I trust God that whatever else he has in store, if I live the life he wants me to live, it will be fulfilling. I’m not too worried. I’m just glad he lets me ride bucking horses because there’s nothing like it.”