GOP blocks Democratic bill to fund gov’t, raise debt ceiling

Senate Republicans rejected the Democrats’ plans to fund the government and raise the debt ceiling on Monday night, pushing the government closer toward a shutdown on Friday morning.

The Democratic bill would have funded the government into December and lifted the debt ceiling past next year’s midterms. Needing 60 votes (including 10 Republican) to avoid a GOP filibuster, the bill failed, 48-50.

Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., chair of the House’s spending panel, said Monday night that Democrats will create another funding proposal without addressing the debt limit.

“We’re going to come back with another proposal in which we can fund the government,” DeLauro said. “Funding the government — keeping the government open — is a critical piece. And we’ll do whatever that takes to be able to get that done.”

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said that Republicans would block any debt limit increase.

