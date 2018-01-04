Goshen County 4-H educator receives award for her innovative programming

Innovative programming and working across generations are among reasons Goshen County 4-H educator Megan Brittingham received the Newer Employee Award from the University of Wyoming Extension.

Brittingham was presented the honor during extension's December training conference in Laramie.

She joined UW Extension in 2010. Nominators said Brittingham successfully works with teens to senior citizens and includes all members of groups in starting and evaluating programs.

She worked with local businesses and the local school district to start a chick-hatching project in eight Goshen County elementary classrooms. She determined which breeds would be most successful and obtained the necessary equipment. The project extended beyond the school year with students seeing their hatched chickens at the county fair.

She also spearheaded creation of the Wyoming 4-H Theater Camp. Extension educators worked with college theater departments to bring theater and arts education into the Wyoming 4-H Program.

