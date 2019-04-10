Gov. Bullock Temporarily Lifts Hours of Service Regulations to Meet Fertilizer Delivery Demands

Helena, Mont. – With a compressed spring planting schedule and an increased fertilizer delivery demand facing farmers across Montana, Governor Bullock yesterday signed an executive order temporarily exempting certain carriers from hours of service regulations. The order pertains only to carriers actively involved in transporting anhydrous ammonia and other fertilizers.

The executive order requires that carriers and commercial drivers operate their commercial motor vehicles in a safe and prudent manner, and that "hours of service" requirements must be followed if a driver needs immediate rest. The order will expire at midnight on June 6th, 2019.

–Montana Governor Bullock