Gov. Ricketts Begins Vietnam Trade Mission, Promotes Nebraska in Hanoi

HANOI, VIETNAM – This week, Governor Pete Ricketts is leading a trade mission to Vietnam and Japan to promote Nebraska’s quality ag products and to pitch Nebraska as a top destination for international investment.

The Governor and trade delegation began the mission today in Hanoi, Vietnam where they will meet with government officials, promote Nebraska beef and other ag products, and encourage Vietnamese businesses to invest in Nebraska. Delegates on the mission include representatives from the Department of Agriculture (NDA), Department of Economic Development (DED), University of Nebraska, Nebraska Farm Bureau, major state and national commodity organizations, and ag businesses.

The day’s agenda included meetings with the Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Ministry of Industry & Trade where Governor Ricketts and NDA Director Steve Wellman urged officials to work with the United States to expand trade and open new markets for Nebraska’s ag products.

The Governor and delegation concluded their day by hosting a business forum and dinner for representatives from Vietnamese companies. At the events, Governor Ricketts highlighted Nebraska’s pro-growth climate, hardworking people, and central location. Listeners also heard presentations from the U.S. Embassy in Vietnam, NDA, and DED.

This is Governor Ricketts’ fourth trade mission to Asia in the last five years.

Nebraska has a vibrant Vietnamese community, and Vietnamese is the third most spoken language in the state behind English and Spanish. A full profile of Nebraska’s trade relationship with Vietnam can be found by clicking here.

–Governor Pete Ricketts