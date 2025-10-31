Government attempts to prevent discovery in Beef Commission lawsuit

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

The Ranchers Rights Initiative (RRI) filed a lawsuit in July alleging that the North Dakota Beef Commission makeup is unconstitutional. RRI includes founding members Kenny Graner, Mandan; Jeremy Maher, Sioux County; and Mike Heaton, McKenzie. Robby Dube, the attorney representing them, said he has served subpoenas and “requests for productions” in an effort to gather information for the lawsuit.

Dube served “request for admissions and interrogations” to the office of the governor and to the North Dakota Beef Commission, and the law provides 30 days for their responses. He also sent 30(b)(6) depositions which are depositions for organizations.

Dube is seeking additional information and evidence regarding communications surrounding appointments, nominations, conversations on the makeup of board, spending of funds and more, he said.

Now, the Government has brought a motion for a protective order, trying to stop RRI from conducting any discovery whatsoever.

Through the discovery process, the plaintiffs seek information related to their case from several sources, for example, they have requested information about which individuals in the governor’s office were involved in the nomination and selection process and who has applied for at-large seats and been denied the position.

The governor’s office denied the plaintiffs’ claim that essentially all recent North Dakota Beef Commission at large members have been connected with the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association. “We don’t think they have a legal basis to deny that,” said Dube.

Dube said the plaintiffs proposed “stipulated facts” to avoid discovery for all parties and asked that the Government agree to them, but the Government rejected that option and chose not to participate in the process.

“They refused to engage in our offer to agree on stipulated facts. So, naturally we are forced to go into the discovery phase and seek information through subpoenas and other measures. They are now trying to stop us from doing discovery in any way, shape or form. I’ve never seen this in my entire time practicing law,” said the Minnesota-based attorney.

“That will waste time and money but it requires us to do discovery,” said Dube.

As for the 30(b)(6) depositions, they are not seeking a certain person, but rather the Office of the Governor. The Office can determine who will best represent it in this situation.

The counsel served subpoenas to individuals and organizations including the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association, North Dakota Cattlewomen, former governor Jack Dalrymple, a former state employee who handled appointments prior to 2018 and others.

Legislative efforts to change board composition

The North Dakota Legislature has discussed two bills that would have created election systems for the North Dakota Beef Commission. Both bills found great resistance in the House and Senate. By current law the nine-member commission is composed of four members of the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association, one member of the state dairy association, one member of the state livestock marketing association and three at large members.

Other bills in recent years sought to make the state beef checkoff (implemented in 2015) voluntary. The state beef checkoff became law in 2015, the year the legislature voted to enact it. The state’s cattle producers did not have the opportunity to vote on the state beef checkoff. The mandatory state beef checkoff is refundable. The federal Beef Checkoff, enacted in 1985, is not refundable. Each state beef commission or council retains half of each federal dollar collected in state.

The North Dakota Beef Commission revenues (after submitting the required amount to the Cattlemen’s Beef Board) and expenditures were both about $1.6 million last year.

The plaintiffs allege that the current makeup gives significant control to one lobbying organization – the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association. In addition to the four guaranteed seats, the plaintiffs allege that the governor has in recent years filled the at large seats with members of the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association or its affiliates while neglecting to place independent producers on the board.

The plaintiffs say there is another segment of the law that is unconstitutional. Checkoff contributors who request a state beef checkoff refund are not eligible to serve on the commission for three years after the refund request, even though all producers pay the federal beef checkoff which is not refundable, and half of the federal checkoff dollars are maintained in-state. This state law prevents those producers from serving on the Federation of Beef Council, a national board made up of representatives from state beef commissions.

Legislator opinions

House Ag Committee member Representative Dan Vollmer, a retired banker and farmer from Willow City, said the process for appointing the committee has “worked fine.”

Vollmer said he didn’t support past bills to establish an election process because the election would have been too expensive.

“It’s been working fine. A lot of us just didn’t see any need for change,” he said. “I’ve always been a good supporter of the North Dakota Stockmen’s.”

Another state representative, Dawson Holle from Mandan, who also serves on the Ag Committee, said he doesn’t believe the current law is unconstitutional. Holle, a dairy farmer and student, pointed out that bills to change the commission makeup have been brought to the state legislature and he believes the lawsuit is a more “nuclear” option. He thinks a more workable solution could have been negotiated in a future session that would have allowed for an election that was less costly than previously discussed election plans.

Holle defended the current board, saying they are “very in tune with the industry.”

Another member of the House Ag Committee, Dennis Nehring of Williston, who is retired from the U.S. Army and who received a B.S. degree in Animal Science from North Dakota State University, said he firmly supported the 2025 bill to establish an election process.

“I’m a big fan of people being elected,” he said. “That seems like the perfect way to select members to that board.”

Nehring described one interaction during the committee hearing where a committee member asked a citizen giving testimony, “Do you believe the governor should pick the legislators for the House of Representatives,” and Nehring said the response was silence.

The fact that more than one cattle organization exists is evidence that not all producers agree on issues, he said.

“Wasn’t taxation without representation what started the war in 1776?” he asked rhetorically.

“I will tell you this, I have no doubt that bill will be back and I will support it again in a heartbeat. The beef commission shouldn’t be about who you know,” he said.

Now what?

The discovery phase of the suit currently ends December 15, 2025, and then both sides will likely bring summary judgment motions around February 2026. Then a hearing on summary judgment will probably take place in April or May. At this time, the judge will have the option to grant summary judgment to either side (essentially granting a “win” to one side or the other), or to go forward with a trial.

“These kinds of cases are typically not tried,” said Dube. “They are usually decided on summary judgment.”

“We know who the government appointed, we know who they had the option of appointing and chose not to, and we know they exclusively chose North Dakota Stockmen Association members or their auxiliaries. The court will decide if that is constitutional,” he said.

The governor’s office, North Dakota Beef Commission and North Dakota Stockmen’s Association have declined to comment.