Government Executive: USDA transfers $13 billion for trade aid 

The Agriculture Department moved $13 billion from the Commodity Credit Corporation, its line of credit at the Treasury Department designed to support farmers, into another account designed to provide emergency relief from President Trump’s tariffs, but the funding is now largely sitting in limbo without any immediate function, Government Executive reported Thursday. The story continued, “While the payments appear a ways away and the funding sits dormant, the transfer is having immediate impacts. Programs authorized by the most recent farm bill and funded through CCC are currently being deprioritized as a result of the shifted funds, according to internal communications and an employee familiar with the situation.”

“The Conservation Reserve Program — which aids farmers in converting erodible land — and the Dairy Margin Coverage program — which helps dairy farmers protect against declines in milk prices — are currently being placed on the backburner,” Government Executive reported.”

Market Assistance Loans for producers of certain commodities could also be at risk. Additional programs at other USDA agencies funded in part through CCC are also not operating at full capacity due to shortfalls within that account. “Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., the top Democrat on the Senate Appropriations Committee, said Trump is ‘taking so much money’ from the CCC funds that it has ‘threatened core farm programs.'”

–The Hagstrom Report