Government hurtles toward shutdown 

News |

The likelihood of a government shutdown on Wednesday is high. In the House, Speaker Mike Johnson, R-L.A.  canceled the chamber’s work through next Monday and Tuesday, leaving the Senate no choice but to take up the stop-gap spending bill the House passed last week or trigger a shutdown, National Journal reported. President Trump scheduled a meeting with the Democratic leaders but cancelled it at the urging of Johnson and Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., Axios reported.Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought told agencies not to repurpose funds to minimize the impact of the shutdown, Government Executive said.

News
