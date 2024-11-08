Government recommends expanded testing of individuals, milk for bird flu

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended testing farmworkers who have been exposed to animals with bird flu for the virus just as the Agriculture Department is expanding its testing of milk for bird flu, Reuters reported after a media briefing.

“There may be individuals who were infected with H5 but who do not recall having symptoms. That means that we in public health need to cast a wider net in terms of who is offered a test,” Nirav Shah, CDC’s principal deputy director, said on the call with reporters.

–The Hagstrom Report