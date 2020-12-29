Government releases Dietary Guidelines for Americans

Click to downloadThe Agriculture Department and the Health and Human Services Department today released the 2020 edition of the Dietary Guidelines for Americans.The guidelines will be in place through 2025.The theme of the guidelines is “Make Every Bite Count,” Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said today.Officials conducted a webinar on the guidelines this morning.In a news release, USDA and HHS indicated that they dodged the most controversial recommendations from the Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee —a specific limit on alcoholic beverages for men and added sugar intake.The release said, “Steeped in scientific evidence, the key recommendations look similar to those of the past and address two topics that garnered much attention throughout the development of the guidelines — added sugars and alcoholic beverages.”“Dietary Guidelines for Americans, 2020-2025 carried forward the committee’s emphasis on limiting these dietary components, but did not include changes to quantitative recommendations, as there was not a preponderance of evidence in the material the committee reviewed to support specific changes, as required by law. As in previous editions, limited intake of these two food components is encouraged.”