Governor Abbott and Secretary Rollins: Sterile fly facility coming to Edinburg, TX

In a joint press conference with Governor Greg Abbott at the Texas State Capital in Austin, United States Secretary of Agriculture, Brooke Rollins said, “We are doing everything we can to stop it” referencing the threat and approach of the New World Screwworm. Recent reports have revealed that the threat is inching closer to the US/Mexico border with the latest stating that the live flesh-eating maggot is within 370 miles.

Governor Abbott confirmed his support of Sec. Rollins announcement of an additional four-pronged approach that would complement her five-pronged strategy announced in June. In his support Abbott said, “Texas and America would face dire consequences if action was not taken.” He also stated that the threat would, “crush the cattle industry” and cost billions a year in economic losses across Texas industries.

The newest strategy in the fight against the NWS includes the construction of a sterile fly facility in Edinburg, Texas that would triple the output of the current to three-hundred million per week. The price of the facility would cost tax-payers up to $750 million and create 300 new jobs. An additional $100 million will be invested in cutting edge technology employed from the public in exploration of new ideas to mitigate the fly’s production and movement. USDA would also hire additional “tick-riders” to patrol the US/Mexico border in conjunction with the help of APHIS Beagle Brigade in border surveillance. And finally, Secretary Rollins would reinvigorate a relationship with Mexico’s Secretary of Agriculture Julio Sacristan in hopes to boost surveillance and oversite that include terminating animal movement in confirmed zones as well as sending USDA hires to work with Mexican authorities.

Secretary Rollins also cited help from the Food and Drug Administration and the Environmental Protection Agency to implement counter measures that would identify certain medications that would help in the push back from the threat at the border.

In June, Governor Abbot directed Texas Parks and Wildlife and the Texas Animal Health Commission to collaborate in establishing a joint Texas New World Screwworm Response Team that would lead local, state and federal teams in prevention and response. In his letter to the agencies the Governor reiterated that Texas plays a critical role in the eradication of the pest from the United States in protecting land, livestock and wildlife.

Also in attendance was Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller. Miller said, “I was pleased to welcome my friend, US Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins back to Texas and applaud her continued commitment to fight the New World Screwworm threat that puts our states $30 billion dollar livestock industry in jeopardy. Her announcement about USDA’s plans to construct a new sterile fly production facility in South Texas is welcome news.”

“I will continue to work side-by-side with Secretary Rollins to develop the tools necessary to combat this insidious threat and protect our ag industry and all who depend on it.”

NCBA is pleased to hear about the new facility: “American cattle producers commend President Trump and Secretary Rollins for their swift action in combatting the spread of New World screwworm. Their leadership and diligence, along with USDA’s collaboration with Texas in building sterile fly production and distribution facilities at Moore Air Base, marks a critical step in stopping the spread of screwworm and protecting the American cattle herd,” said NCBA CEO Colin Woodall. “Today’s announcement of rapid construction of sterile fly facilities that will boost weekly output of flies to more than 300 million, is vital news for U.S. cattle producers. Producing flies domestically under American oversight will overcome supply challenges in Mexico and Central America, strengthening our fight against New World screwworm and protecting herds on both sides of the border.”

R-CALF USA supports the sterile fly effort, but emphasizes the importance of maintaining a closed border for now: “We applaud the Trump administration’s continued efforts to combat New World screwworm, as highlighted in today’s press conference with Governor Abbott and Secretary Rollins,” said R-CALF USA CEO Bill Bullard. “These new efforts are appreciated, but they take time to implement. We reaffirm that the southern border must remain closed until Mexico proves the pest has been eradicated. American ranching families must come first. This is a national security issue and cannot be ignored.”

–Texas Governor Greg Abbott, NCBA, R-CALF USA