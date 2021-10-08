Governor adds two additional members to Fish and Wildlife Commission

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte appointed two additional members to the Fish and Wildlife Commission this week. The new members are William Lane of Ismay and Jana Waller of Florence.

Lane is the current owner and operator of Crescent Cross Ranch and has experience working in the private sector and serving on various boards managing assets, streamlining operations, analyzing investment risk, conducting community outreach, and implementing policy. Lane’s term will run through Jan. 1, 2025.

Waller is a freelance outdoor writer for numerous websites and hunting magazines. She brings a passion for hunting and fishing and is dedicated to supporting veteran organizations. She has personally raised over $45,000 for conservation and veteran causes. Waller’s term will run through Jan. 1, 2023.

The two new commission seats were approved during the 2021 Legislature through House Bill 163. The bill expanded the commission to seven members and assigned each commissioner to represent one of Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks’ seven administrative regions. Before this legislation, commissioners were divided into five districts.

Lane and Waller join current commissioners Lesley Robinson (chair), Pat Tabor (vice chair), KC Walsh and Brian Cebull, and Pat Byorth.

–Montana FWP