Governor Appoints Ranie Lynds Interim Director of the Wyoming State Geological Survey

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Governor Mark Gordon has appointed Ranie Lynds Interim Director of the Wyoming State Geological Survey (WSGS). Lynds’ appointment follows the departure of Erin Campbell, who has served as Director since 2017.

Lynds joined the WSGS in 2012 and has served as Energy and Mineral Resources Manager since 2017. During her tenure she has focused on oil and gas research and led the WSGS STATEMAP and EarthMRI programs, both aimed at establishing the geologic framework of areas that are vital to Wyoming’s welfare. These include mapping mineral and energy resources, hydrogeology and geologic hazards. Lynds earned her Bachelors and Masters degrees from Stanford University and a PhD from the University of Wyoming.

-Office of Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon.