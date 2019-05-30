Governor brings Wyoming into new energy advocacy group

CHEYENNE, Wyo. –Governor Mark Gordon has led Wyoming to join a newly formed advocacy group that will help the state access global markets for its natural gas reserves.

Today, Wyoming joined the Western States and Tribal Nations (WSTN) via a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). The WSTN was formed following an April release of a report from the Consumer Energy Alliance detailing how abundant natural gas resources can help regional, and global communities thrive economically and environmentally if more production and infrastructure expansion efforts are approved. Other members of the group include the State of Utah, the Ute Indian Tribe and four Colorado counties. With the addition of the Wyoming Pipeline Authority to WSTN, the report will be updated to incorporate information on Wyoming’s natural gas reserves, infrastructure capacity and potential to serve international liquified natural gas (LNG) markets.

The ceremonial signing took place today as part of the Utah Governor’s 2019 Energy Development Summit in Salt Lake City. The signing follows the report’s recommendations, which urged the group to incorporate the State of Wyoming in an effort to establish a framework for facilitating conversations between a diverse group of western stakeholders. These include the natural gas industry, LNG exporters, conservation groups, tribes, outdoor recreation groups, and other relevant stakeholders to collaborate on the development of domestic natural gas resources produced in the western United States, including Utah, Colorado, and Wyoming for export to international markets.

“Wyoming has abundant natural gas and we have worked long and hard to maximize the value of that resource for Wyoming residents. This coalition allows us to partner on additional efforts to develop gas responsibly and ensure it is used to meet the energy needs of America and the world. These resources are essential to powering a low-carbon future, and we look forward to the work of this coalition,” said Governor Mark Gordon

The group will focus on providing leadership and developing a strategic, collaborative approach toward natural gas development through 3 primary areas of focus: Education, Advocacy and Collaboration.

