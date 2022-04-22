Governor Criticizes Amended National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) Regulations

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Governor Gordon has responded to an announcement by the Biden Administration that it will amend the regulations for the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). The changes will slow down infrastructure projects and will negatively impact states’ economies and industries. The Governor’s statement follows:

“There is not a better example of federal overreach than President Biden’s revisions to the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) rules. Washington DC has once again gone far beyond merely analyzing the direct effects of a major federal action, and instead has retooled NEPA so it is approaching a “BANANA” (Build Absolutely Nothing Anywhere Near Anything) policy.

We can expect agencies to once again attempt to analyze effects far beyond the actual scope of the proposed action, with NEPA used more as a burdensome tool to obstruct development than to properly assess related environmental impacts. The Biden Administration had the opportunity to restrain its reach within reasonable NEPA regulations, but instead chose to further encroach on private and state rights.”

–Wyoming Governor