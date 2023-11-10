Governor Gianforte Announces 2023 Montana Governor’s Veteran Commendation Recipients
HELENA, Mont. – Ahead of Veterans Day, Governor Greg Gianforte today announced the recipients of the 2023 Montana Governor’s Veteran Commendation.
“While we can never fully repay them, we can say thank you to our veterans who served our country in uniform and continue to serve their communities – that’s what the Montana Governor’s Veteran Commendation is all about,” Gov. Gianforte said. “I look forward to meeting with each of these 36 veterans in their communities to honor their lives of service and say thank you.”
Relying on nominations from Montanans, the Montana Governor’s Veteran Commendation recognizes outstanding Montana veterans who have selflessly served our country in uniform and made a positive impact in their community.
Thirty-one veterans received the award in 2021 and 51 received the award in 2022.
The 36 recipients of the 2023 Montana Governor’s Veteran Commendation will be honored in the new year with an award ceremony and receive a special commemorative flag flown over the Montana State Capitol in their honor.
2023 Montana Governor’s Veteran Commendation Recipients:
Joseph Murnion of Jordan – U.S. Army, Vietnam War
Charles Noland of Worden – U.S. Army, 1969-2007
Melvin Kieinger of Butte – U.S. Army, Vietnam War
Robert Chansler of Butte – U.S. Marine Corps, 1983-1987
Daniel Kohr of Butte – U.S. Army, 1968-1982
Gordon Doig of White Sulphur Springs – U.S. Marine Corps, Vietnam War
Jason Burr of Red Lodge – U.S. Army, 1990-2005
Dustin Andersen of Kalispell – U.S. Marine Corps, 2003-2007
Thomas Bianco of Fortine – U.S. Army, 1984-1991
Carlos Diaz of Simms – U.S. Army, 2001-2022
Jerry Erickson of Troy – U.S. Army, Vietnam War
Sean Gifford of Three Forks – U.S. Army, 1999-2020
Gerald “Jerry” Glaser of Glendive – U.S. Army, Vietnam War
Joseph Gusik of Great Falls – U.S. Army, 1950-1953
Roger Hagan of Great Falls – U.S. Air Force, 1968-2006
Richard Hardy of Stevensville – U.S Navy, Vietnam War
Melvin “Fitch” Hons of Scobey – U.S. Air Force, 1963-1967
Clinton “Clint” Jacobs of Culbertson – U.S. Marine Corps, Vietnam War
Chante Japp of Wolf Point – U.S. Army, 2007-2013
James R. Johnson of Kalispell – U.S. Army, Vietnam War
Lonnie Johnson of Plentywood – U.S. Army, 1992-1999
Nicholas Jones of Belgrade – U.S. Marine Corps, 2010-2021
Mike Lowry of Helena – U.S. Army, Vietnam War
Webb Mandeville of Columbus – U.S. Army, 1972-1974
Mahlon Manson of Alberton – U.S. Army, Vietnam War
Lori Anne Mathieu of Somers – U.S. Coast Guard, 1985-2023
David McCann of Helena – U.S Navy, Vietnam War
Charles Neal of Helena – U.S. Army, Vietnam War
Eric Peterson of Great Falls – U.S. Air Force, 1980-2018
Bob L. Radcliffe of Townsend – U.S. Army, Vietnam War
Richard Reed of Victor – U.S. Marine Corps, 1991-2022
Stephen Sirois of Sunburst – U.S. Army, 2002-2005
Karl Swartz of Miles City – U.S. Army, 1994-2019
Thomas Teasdale of Anaconda – U.S. Army, Vietnam
Henry Tuell III of Red Lodge – U.S. Army, Vietnam War
John Zeitz of Lolo – U.S. Army, 1998-2012
