Governor Gianforte Announces $50 Million Investment in Montana Forests and Agricultural Lands

HELENA, Mont. – Governor Greg Gianforte yesterday announced the State of Montana received a nearly $50 million investment in Montana’s working and natural lands from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Montana is one of just 25 recipients across the nation to be awarded funding.

“We’re known in Montana for our innovative spirit and our strong history of conservation,” Gov. Gianforte said. “I’m grateful we worked together to secure this historic investment to improve the resilience of our forests, agriculture industry, and waterways through innovative, incentive-based projects.”

Last year, Gov. Gianforte secured $3 million in federal planning funds, and charged the Montana Department of Environmental Quality to identify and develop project concepts through a broad public process. As a result of the planning, state agencies will now receive $49,769,891 to implement many of the projects identified through the process. These projects will boost Montana’s resilience, reduce emissions, and support thriving Montana communities through innovation, not regulation.

Through the investment, the Montana departments of Agriculture (MDA), Environmental Quality (DEQ), and Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) will support reforestation and wildfire mitigation, the expansion of urban and community forests, coal seam fire identification and mitigation, the reduction of nutrient pollution and nuisance algal blooms, adaptive strategies to improve soil health through grazing management, and incentivize innovation in the cattle and beef industry.

State agency directors welcomed the news and are eager to deliver innovative solutions. “As stewards of our natural resources, DNRC implements forest management that is vital to protect and restore ecosystems while building resiliency to drought and wildfire risk,” said DNRC Director Amanda Kaster. “These funds will bolster our established seedling and forest management programs, while also providing new resources to manage coal seam fires facing Eastern Montana.”

“Montana’s farmers and ranchers deserve so much credit for responsibly stewarding Montana’s agricultural landscapes, and we are very pleased the importance of producer led conservation practices are recognized,” said MDA Director Christy Clark. “The department, along with our industry partners, are eager participate in this effort to further the implementation of innovative ideas and new technology in agriculture.”

“All Montanans know what it feels like to watch our big skies turn smoky during summer months,” said DEQ Director Sonja Nowakowski. “I am excited to put this funding to work for Montana – to implement projects that will protect our most vulnerable residents from smoke and harmful algae, and help our communities continue to thrive.”

Along with this grant funding, the state was expecting to receive nearly $49 million for infrastructure improvements to Montana schools through the Energy Infrastructure and Efficiency Upgrade Project. The EPA, however, did not select this critical project for funding which would have invested in enhancing energy efficiency in Montana’s schools, among other priorities.

Expressing frustration with the denial of investment for school infrastructure improvements, the governor added, “Our state agencies work diligently to serve Montanans, and ensure we maintain the best environments to live, work, and learn. Our states deserve better coordination from the federal government to best serve our communities and our students.”

For more information on the program, including a summary of the successful projects, see here .

