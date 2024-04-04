Governor Gianforte Celebrates Record Number of Students Enrolled in Career and Technical Education

3,371 Montana high school students received college credit for CTE programs last year

HELENA, Mont. – Governor Greg Gianforte today celebrated new data released by the Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education (OCHE) which showed a record number of Montana high school students received college credit in a career and technical education (CTE) program in 2023.

The data released by OCHE revealed that 3,371 high school students received college credit for CTE last year, an increase of more than 600 students from 2022.

“Montana continues to lead the way in equipping our students with career and technical education that provides them with in-demand skills and strengthens our workforce,” Gov. Gianforte said. “I’m grateful to the Montana University System, the Department of Labor and Industry, and the Montana State Workforce Innovation Board for working together to empower students and help our employers.”

Thanks to the Montana University System’s “One-Two-Free” program, eligible high school students can enroll in two dual enrollment courses, or up to six credits, for free.

The growth in the number of students is thanks in part to a federal waiver secured in 2023 by the Department of Labor and Industry and the Montana State Workforce Innovation Board that allows more federal funds from the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act to be used by students and districts to support dual credit CTE programs like the “One-Two-Free” initiative.

Promoting trades education and increasing access to individualized, work-based learning opportunities to strengthen Montana’s workforce is a top priority for Governor Gianforte.

In 2021, the governor authorized every school district in the state to establish individualized, work-based learning paths for students.

In addition, to boost the skills of hardworking Montanans and meet the needs of employers, the governor also proposed and established the Montana Trades Education Credit (MTEC) in 2021, providing employers with a tax credit for employee education and training. The governor nearly doubled MTEC in 2023.

And, in line with his priorities, the governor last year expanded work-based learning opportunities for Montana students and signed three bills into law to support schools in offering internships, apprenticeships, and CTE programs.

The governor joined students and industry partners across the state this month to celebrate February as Career and Technical Education Month in Montana.

The governor's CTE Month proclamation can be viewed here .