Governor Gianforte Deploys Resources to the State of Georgia in Aftermath of Hurricane Helene

HELENA, Mont. – Governor Greg Gianforte today announced the State of Montana is providing assistance to the State of Georgia in its response to Hurricane Helene.

“The State of Montana is deploying an incident management team to Georgia to support Hurricane Helene response efforts,” Gov. Gianforte said. “Please join me and Susan in praying for all those impacted by Hurricane Helene and for the safety of our personnel.”

Montana deployed a Type 3 Incident Management Team (IMT) to assist in Macon, Georgia, an area hit hard by Hurricane Helene and where an Emergency Operation Center was destroyed.

The nine-member IMT team, led by Ken Parks of Missoula Disaster and Emergency Services, will deploy on Friday, October 4, for a 15-day deployment. The team will assist with planning, resource management, and public information.

The request was received through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC) which allows states to deploy and be reimbursed for resources shared during a governor declared disaster. Montana Disaster and Emergency Services is coordinating the deployment.

–Governor Gianforte