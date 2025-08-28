Governor Gianforte Secures FEMA Grant for Windy Rock Fire

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

HELENA, Mont. – Governor Greg Gianforte today announced the state secured a Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG) from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to assist with costs associated with fighting the Windy Rock Fire in Powell County.

“Suppression of the Windy Rock Fire is challenging for our firefighters protecting our communities and homes as they brave long hours, rugged terrain, heavy fuel build up, and wind conditions,” Governor Gianforte said. “This grant will help reduce the financial impact to the state to continue fighting this fire safely and aggressively.”

The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC), along with the Department of Emergency Services, submitted the request for firefighting assistance and the request was approved by FEMA.

The FMAG makes FEMA funding available to pay 75 percent of the state’s eligible firefighting costs. Eligible costs include materials and supplies, mobilization and demobilization, equipment use, and expenses for field camps.

The Windy Rock Fire, which started August 14, has burned approximately 3,895 acres and remains zero percent contained as of Thursday morning. Emergency evacuation orders are in place for residents near the affected area, with 179 structures under threat. The Devil Mountain Fire, detected on August 20, is being managed jointly with the Windy Rock Fire due to its proximity. Both fires are being managed by a Complex Incident Management Team, with 542 personnel assigned to the fire at this time.

–Governor Gianforte