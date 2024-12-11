Governor Gordon Announces Release of Wildfire Recovery Guide and Upcoming Webinar 

Wyoming Grants Management Office Rolls Out Resource Guide and Plans to Assist Private Landowners, Small Businesses, Homeowners, and Non-profits

CASPER, Wyo. – Governor Mark Gordon announced the upcoming release of the Wyoming Wildfire Recovery Guide (WWRG) last night during the Wyoming Stock Growers Association (WSGA) Annual Winter Roundup in Casper. The guide will be detailed during a Wildfire Recovery Guide Webinar, hosted by the Wyoming Grants Management Office (GMO), 9-10 AM Wednesday, December 18. The guide is intended to help wildfire-impacted households, landowners, small businesses, and non-profits efficiently and effectively seek federal relief.

The Governor told the WSGA in excess of 850,000 acres of land burned during the 2024 wildfire season, with approximately 500,000 of those burnt acres on private lands — a clear demonstration of the prolonged season with an uptick in fire frequency this year. He stressed that he intends to move as quickly as possible to find assistance for those impacted by this year’s wildfire devastation.

“Historically, large wildfires have affected mostly federal lands, forests and BLM; but this year’s fires overwhelmingly hit private lands. That is why we have had to look for new disaster management strategies that focus on repair and restoration specific to the 2024 fires, and ensure we address the impacts to the State’s agricultural sector, businesses, and homeowners.” Governor Gordon said.

Recognizing the serious need for resources to address the damage and destruction and provide essential relief to affected landowners, the Governor directed the GMO to research federal funding opportunities that could potentially be leveraged for wildfire recovery and restoration efforts on private property. The GMO identified 18 federal funding programs — including grants and low-interest loans — for impacted businesses, non-profits, and/or individuals and households to seek relief.

“The Governor’s recently established Grants Management Office can provide critical resources and capacity support to small businesses, nonprofits, local governments, and state agencies to assist with the pursuit of federal funding opportunities. At the request of the applicant, GMO stands ready to research, write, review, and help with the management of the entire grant lifecycle,” said Dru Palmer, the Governor’s Grants Integration Manager.

“It’s important to do everything in our power to make certain those who need assistance know how and where to get it and to fully utilize the funds available to them. The GMO has done their due diligence and is prepared to assist those choosing to move forward to seek available federal funding,” Governor Gordon added.

Landowners and interested parties in all counties are invited to attend the virtual Wildfire Recovery Guide Webinar hosted by the GMO from 9-10 AM MT on Wednesday, December 18. To join, attendees are required to register to receive the webinar event link.

The Wyoming Wildfire Recovery Guide is available on the Grants Office website .

For more information, email GMO at sbd-grants@wyo.gov .

Members of the news media are welcome to register for the webinar and are encouraged to submit questions prior by emailing sbd-grants@wyo.gov . -Office of Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon