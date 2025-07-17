Governor Gordon Applauds Court Ruling Rejecting Challenge to Oil and Gas Permit Approval

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Governor Mark Gordon has issued a statement applauding a ruling from the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals that dismissed a challenge to more than 4,000 oil and gas wells in Wyoming and New Mexico. The judge ruled that the plaintiffs in the case had not established any injury traceable to every challenged well. The Wyoming Attorney General’s office intervened in the case. The Governor’s statement follows:

“It is gratifying to see the Court of Appeals clearly saw through these fabricated arguments. Fringe environmental groups like the Center for Biological Diversity tried a shotgun approach to challenge thousands of legitimate oil and gas leases on Federal land. The court saw this veiled attempt to stop oil and gas development through this scattershot approach, one that would have had significant impacts to energy production in Wyoming.”

The court’s ruling may be found here .

–Office of Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon