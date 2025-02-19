Governor Gordon Appoints Stacia Berry Director of Office of State Lands and Investments

CHEYENNE, WYO – Governor Mark Gordon has appointed Stacia Berry to serve as Director of the Wyoming Office of State Lands and Investments (OSLI), pending confirmation by the Wyoming Senate. She takes over from Interim Director Jason Crowder, who has led the agency since September following the departure of Jenifer Scoggin.

Berry has been a partner at Koch Law P.C. since 2022, where her practice included water, property law, land use and estate planning. She previously served as Deputy Director of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture from 2015-2022 and was an Attorney at Hageman Law P.C. She also served as the National FFA Secretary.

A fourth-generation Wyoming native whose great-grandparents homesteaded north of Cheyenne, Berry received her Bachelor’s and Juris Doctorate degrees from the University of Wyoming. She also holds a Masters of Agricultural Science degree from Colorado State University.

“Stacia’s extensive background in agriculture, her knowledge of Wyoming land issues and her willingness to listen and engage with stakeholders makes her an outstanding choice to lead the Office of State Lands,” Governor Gordon said. “She is Wyoming through and through.”

“I am honored and excited to serve the people of the State of Wyoming in this capacity,” Berry said.

–Office of Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon