Governor Gordon calls court ruling regarding BLM’s oil and gas leases a partial Wyoming victory 

Lauds President-Elect Trump’s Plans to Expand Fossil Fuel Production

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Governor Mark Gordon called the New Year’s Eve decision by the United States District Court of Wyoming in Wyoming v. Haaland, 22-cv-247 “an important partial victory for Wyoming.” The suit was brought in response to the Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) failure to conduct quarterly oil and gas lease sales where eligible lands are available as provided in The Mineral Leasing Act. The Biden Administration did not hold lease sales for quarters 2 and 3 in 2021 or in the third quarter in 2022.

“The Court clearly found that the BLM’s decision to not have the third quarter lease sale in 2022 arbitrary and capricious,” Governor Gordon said. “Unfortunately, the court did not rule the same way for the BLM’s failure to conduct lease sales in 2021.”

“While it is encouraging the court ruled in favor of the State for the BLM’s lack of sales in Q3 2022, it is also baffling this thinking did not carry throughout the order to include 2021.

Wyoming will examine its options for the upcoming remedy briefing and focus our efforts towards working with the pro-energy administration of President-elect Trump. I am optimistic future federal oil and gas lease sales will be meaningful, contain sufficient acreage, and be consistently held as required,” Governor Gordon added.

The Governor lauded President-elect Trump’s drive to expand fossil fuel production. “Wyoming citizens – and all Americans – have every reason to expect that President Trump will make good on his promise to issue a series of energy-focused executive orders favorable to energy producers and ultimately, our nation.”

–Governor Gordon