Governor Gordon continues Executive Order to ease oversize, overweight loads for livestock, feed transport

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Governor Gordon has extended the executive order which lifts certain restrictions for vehicles transporting oversize and overweight loads of livestock feed and livestock.

“Thankfully, new wildfire starts have curtailed and existing fires are well in hand, if not contained. However, the impacts for producers on-the-ground continue to be substantial, and I remain committed to alleviating barriers affecting Wyoming’s impacted livestock operations,” Governor Gordon said.

The threat of wildfires continued throughout the fall with hot, dry conditions forecasted. Landowners and those recreating outside should check for fire bans and follow all local guidance.

For the latest information on the fires, daily updates, and additional information, visit your local emergency management website. The Governor’s Executive Orders can be found on the Executive Orders page of the Governor’s website. Resources and guidance for livestock producers impacted by wildfires is available online.

–Governor Gordon