Governor Gordon Encouraged by Chris Wright’s Confirmation as Energy Secretary and President Trump’s Energy Team

CHEYENNE, WYO – Governor Mark Gordon gave the following statement after the U.S. Senate’s bipartisan confirmation vote for Chris Wright to serve as Energy Secretary, finalizing the members of President Trump’s cabinet who will put his “energy abundance” strategy into action.

“With EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin, Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum, and now Energy Secretary Chris Wright officially in place, we can start our work of implementing President Trump’s America First, all-of-the-above, energy policies and steering our country back on course. The support reflected in the vote counts for these qualified individuals shows how the nation is ready to unleash reliable, dispatchable, and cost-effective power – which Wyoming has in abundance.

I have seen a drastic change in the responsiveness from the Trump Administration, even with only two short and hustling weeks in office. Wyoming’s ability to effectively coordinate with these three agencies is invaluable to the future success of our energy industries.”

–Office of Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon