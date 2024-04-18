Governor Gordon Expresses Frustration With BLM’s Final “Public Lands” Rule

Rule fails to address Wyoming’s comments and states’ role in conservation efforts

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – In response to today’s release of the final Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Public Lands Rule , Governor Gordon reiterated his frustration over the agency’s dismissal of state efforts and input. The Governor released the following statement:

“It appears that Wyoming’s comments – and those from our people who depend on public lands for their livelihoods – were completely overlooked,” Governor Gordon said. “The Biden Administration’s contorted interpretation of multiple use under the Federal Land Policy Management Act and the BLM’s authorities will completely upend economies across the West – including grazing, recreation, and energy.”

“Wyoming takes immense pride in our wildlife and habitat management and expertise,” the Governor continued. “With Wyoming’s voice, authorities, and management efforts as well as the standard of multiple use disregarded, I wholeheartedly support Senator Barrasso’s efforts to withdraw this rule in the U.S. Senate.

Renaming the rule the ‘Public Lands Rule’ from its earlier incarnation as the ‘Conservation and Landscape Health Rule’ or calling ‘conservation leases’ ‘mitigation’ and ‘restoration’ leases reflects the BLM’s disingenuous attempt to shift perception surrounding this rule. It completely disregards the public’s rejection of the Administration’s efforts to force the “30 x 30″ initiative down our throats.”

The BLM’s Conservation and Landscape Health draft rule was released on April 3, 2023 and opened for a public comment period. Governor Gordon testified on the draft rule before the U.S. House Committee on Natural Resources in Washington, D.C. on June 15, 2023 which can be found here. Additionally, the Governor’s final comments on the previous draft rule can be found here . – Office of Governor Mark Gordon