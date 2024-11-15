Governor Gordon Proposes Frugal Supplemental Budget that Includes Funds for Wildfire Response and Recovery

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Today Governor Mark Gordon released a supplemental budget proposal that limits ongoing spending, reflecting the true biennial budget he signed in March. The Governor’s budget proposal includes only $6.5 million in ongoing expenditures, much of it the result of inflation.

In the wake of an historically devastating wildfire season, the Governor has prioritized replenishing the state’s depleted firefighting accounts, as well as ensuring that funds are available to help restore watersheds, habitat, and replace lost agricultural infrastructure. Out of $220 million in one-time spending in the supplemental budget, $140 million is specifically dedicated to firefighting and restoration efforts.

“Supplemental budgets are meant to address emergencies and unanticipated needs only, and my recommendations are designed to control the operational budget and appropriately respond to emergencies and unforeseen circumstances that require immediate attention,” Governor Gordon said.

In addition to addressing the impacts of 2024 wildfire season, the Governor has proposed allocating funding to several areas, including:

The Attorney General’s office to support the ongoing work fighting illegal regulatory efforts that restrict Wyoming’s ability to access and manage its natural resources.

Support for access to obstetrics and mental health care providers through an increase in the Medicaid rates paid to those providers.

A final request for Phase III funding for the Wyoming Innovation Partnership (WIP) , which the Legislature directed be made in the Supplemental Budget.

Other investments included in the Governor’s supplemental budget are intended to protect Wyoming’s water resources, fight terrestrial invasive species, and ensure the Department of Revenue has the resources necessary to adequately fund the legislatively-expanded property tax refund program.

“As we move forward, it is imperative that our expenditures not only address immediate response and recovery needs but also reflect a long-term commitment to building resilience for the future – including disasters – while not exceeding our income,” the Governor wrote in his budget message. “In short, our expectations must remain high and our budget balanced. Wyoming is the bellwether for that discipline, and together we can ensure that Wyoming is properly equipped to face the challenges that lie ahead.

The Governor’s budget message and complete supplemental budget proposal may be found here and through a link on the State Budget Department website .

-Office of Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon